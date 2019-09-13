Alabama Tracks The Location Of Students During Football Games

The Alabama Crimson Tide are tracking students during football games to see who is and who isn’t sticking around for the whole game.

Alabama students are tracked through the FanMaker app, which will reward those who location’s are in the stadium through the end of the game, according to The New York Times on Thursday.

They’ll have the opportunity to get “improved access to tickets to the SEC championship game and to the College Football Playoff semifinals and championship game” if they generate enough points by staying at the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, I think it’s safe to say Nick Saban wasn’t playing when he ripped into the students for not sticking around for the entirety of games.

It’s not a secret that he hates the fact students leave early, and he’s made it crystal clear he thinks it’s 100% unacceptable.

I guess Saban and I just have different strategies for fixing the issue. I suggest scheduling much better home games. That’d get everybody more interested.

Saban, who has won six national titles, wants to just track students and essentially try to bribe them into staying at games with better ticket options.

Something tells me this really won’t help much at all. The majority of students aren’t going to give a damn about ticket access for events that aren’t even guaranteed to happen.

My guess is we’ll have a few more Nick Saban rants before the season is over, and I’m here for it.