Fire Starts At Tennessee Titans Game Against The Colts

A fire broke out on the sidelines Sunday during the Titans/Colts game.

It's not clear what caused the fire, but a video of the carnage went viral on Twitter. This wasn't a little campfire situation.

This was a full blown inferno. Check out the crazy video below.

From a symbolism standpoint, it's never a good thing for the Titans when their home stadium is on fire. That would seem to indicate things aren't going to go well.

Also, how does something even start on fire on the sidelines of an NFL game? What could be there that's even flammable?

Imagine just walking around on the sidelines trying to get a nice warmup in before a big game against the Colts, looking over at the bench and just seeing it resemble the depths of hell.

I’d have to imagine that’d be a pretty surprising experience.

Luckily, the people responsible for keeping things safe got it under control and the game went on as planned. It’ll be interesting to see if it’s ever revealed what caused this chaos.