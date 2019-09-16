Bud Light Releases Alien Themed Beer Cans

Bud Light’s latest marketing shtick is golden.

To coincide with the planned raid on Area 51, the company released green alien cans, and is offering free beer to anybody from a different planet that might be out there.

Give the cool cans a look below.

This is genius marketing from the people over at Bud Light. The raid on Area 51 will almost certainly not happen.

I don’t think anybody believes it will, and it’ll end in bloodshed if the event actually does go down. However, you need to cash in while you can.

Raiding Area 51 is the hottest topic in the internet streets these days. Bud Light is smart to try to capitalize and make some cash.

Plus, if there actually are aliens, then why wouldn’t you want to drink a beer with them? Sounds like the perfect thing to do.

After all, how many people can say they’ve ever had a beer with an alien? Last time I checked (I check often), I’ve never heard anybody say that.

Yet, Bud Light is planning for all possibilities.

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see if the raid ever goes down. I’m not holding my breath, but at least there’ll be cold beer ready to go.