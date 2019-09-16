Washington Capitals Star Evgeny Kuznetsov Suspended 3 Games After Testing Positive For Cocaine

Washington Capitals star Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended for three games for the upcoming season.

The decision was made by the league after the star forward reportedly tested positive for cocaine, according to the New York Post on Saturday. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Evgeny Kuznetsov Near Table With Lines Of White Powder On It)

The move comes after a video surfaced of the Russian-born hockey player in a room with white substance appearing to be on a table near him.

In response to the suspension, he released a statement that read in part, “I have decided to accept the NHL’s suspension today. I am once again sorry that I have disappointed my family, my teammates, and the Capitals organization and fans.”

Not a great look at all for Kuznetsov and the Capitals. It’s never a good thing when one of the best players in the league gets hit with a suspension, and there’s a viral video out there of him in a room with white powder.

To make matters worse for him, he’s also been banned from playing for Russia for the next four years in international competition.

He’s certainly having a tough go about it.

Hopefully, he’s learned his mistake and won’t do it again. If not, the Capitals and the NHL might quickly run out of patience.