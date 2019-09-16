TV Ratings For The Falcons/Eagles Tank On NBC, Down 18% From Last Week

The TV ratings on NBC for the Falcons/Eagles game Sunday night weren’t overly great.

The game got a rating of 12.2, which means roughly 12 percent of households with a television watched, according to Variety.

While that’s not overly good or bad by itself, it was a huge decline from last week. The ratings for ABC were down 18% from when the Patriots smoked the Steelers to open the year. (RELATED: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Get A 3% Increase For The Patriots/Steelers Game)

Well, that’s one hell of a rollercoaster of a ride for the ratings so far. One week, Pats/Steelers puts up giant ratings, and one week later things drop off in a big way.

It was also down 12% from the same slot last season. We’re only two weeks in, and there’s certainly no reason to panic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’d be foolish to be worried after two “Sunday Night Football” games were played.

Plus, Pats/Steelers is a historic rivalry game, it’s week one, people were amped up and I’m guessing that all contributed to the big ratings.

None of that was going on last night, which is probably why we saw an 18% decline when the Falcons walked off of the field as winners.

As of right now, there’s no reason for Roger Goodell or anybody else involved with the NFL to worry at all. There was one really good game, and one average at best game.

It is what is. Now, we’ll see where it goes from here.