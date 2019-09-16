Gaetz: ‘Backbencher Dems Will Confess That Impeachment In The House Is Deader Than A Biden Political Rally’ 

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is calling out House Judiciary Democrats over their impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.

During a sit down interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill, Gaetz said he didn’t believe the impeachment effort would go very far. (RELATED: Pelosi Walks Out On Reporters, Refuses To Answer Questions On Major Impeachment Development.)

“Most backbencher democrats will confess that impeachment in the House is deader than a Joe Biden political rally,” said Gaetz.

He also went on to say that the democrats are using impeachment as an electioneering tool- not as a constitutional tool, among other things.

