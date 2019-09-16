Las Vegas Named The Most Fun City In America

Las Vegas is apparently the most fun city in America.

According to a study from WalletHub, Sin City took the top spot in their rankings for the most fun cities. Vegas was followed by Orlando, New York, Miami and Chicago.

The rankings were determined by entertainment, recreation, costs, nightlife and parties.

Yeah, Vegas would seem to be the obvious choice here for the top spot. I'm not even sure how you could argue for anything else.

I’ve been to every city in the top five outside of Miami. I can say with 100% certainty that none of them hold a light to Vegas at all.

Vegas is all about cutting loose, cold beers, gambling and soaking up the sights. I’ve never even come close to having that kind of fun in any of the other cities at the top of the rankings.

As somebody who has been to New York, I have no problem saying that place pretty much sucks. It’s awful. The people suck, the food isn’t anything to write home about and the weather is awful without any of the scenery.

Give me a break. Anybody who wants to argue for New York is not somebody I trust.

Finally, Madison slid in right at number 69 on the rankings. I’ve had a lot of good times in Madison, and we’ll leave it at that.

