REPORT: Liam Hemsworth Found About Own Split With Miley Cyrus On Social Media

Actor Liam Hemsworth reportedly found out about his split with Miley Cyrus on social media.

Cyrus’ team released a statement regarding the end of the couple’s relationship on Aug. 10, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

The statement shared by Cyrus’ representative read, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth was in Australia at the time the statement was shared and allegedly didn’t know it was being sent out, sources told Page Six. (RELATED: REPORT: Miley Cyrus’ Social Life To Blame For Split With Liam Hemsworth)

Immediately following Cyrus’ statement, photos surfaced of her and now rumored girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter making out on a boat in Italy.

Hemsworth finally released his own statement days later.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote on Instagram.

If this report is true, it makes me lose a little respect for Cyrus. Hemsworth and her were together for over a decade, the least she could have done was talk it through with him before going public.