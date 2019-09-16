Wisconsin Opens At -3 Against Michigan

The Wisconsin Badgers are favored by a field goal against Michigan.

The two teams will meet in Madison this weekend at noon EST on FOX, and the oddsmakers have my Badgers sitting at -3 as of this moment.

Michigan fans certainly aren’t going to like this at all. They’re not going to like this one bit. Fans of the Wolverines are some of the most arrogant in the game.

They’re ranked a few spots ahead of the Badgers, and they’re still not favored. The game being in Madison obviously plays into that, but Wisconsin also just looks better.

Michigan struggled mightily against Army, and the Wolverines just haven’t looked elite at all.

At the same time, Wisconsin is out here murdering our opponents like it’s no big deal at all. 110-0 through two games is about as damn good as you’ll ever see.

I don’t blame the oddsmakers at all for favoring the Badgers. It’d be insane not to given what we’ve seen from both teams so far.

What’ll be interesting to watch is how much the line adjusts in the coming days as we near our Saturday kickoff.

I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the line actually moved further north for Wisconsin. Getting it at -3 almost seems like a gift.

We’ll find out soon enough, gentlemen. It’s going to be a great one, and I can’t wait. Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking.

Something tells me most of you are going to be all in on Wisconsin at -3.