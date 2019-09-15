PREVIEW: It’s Officially Game Week For Wisconsin Vs. Michigan

My friends, game week protocol for Wisconsin vs. Michigan is officially underway.

This is the football game the entire world of college football is talking about. It’s Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines with their loaded roster against Paul Chryst, Jonathan Taylor and the Wisconsin Badgers.

This game will define the Big 10 race arguably more than any other conference game that gets played this season. If Michigan wins, they’ll have taken care of one of their top two opponents with Ohio State being the other. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shea Patterson (@spatt_20) on Sep 7, 2019 at 4:41pm PDT

If Wisconsin wins, they’ll be in the same boat. They’ll have defeated one of their top two opponents with OSU still being the other.

This is what college football is all about. Jim Harbaugh is fighting for a legacy and he’s fighting to kill the narrative that he underachieves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Sep 12, 2019 at 2:10pm PDT

Wisconsin has outscored our opponents 110-0 through two games, and we’re reminding the college football world that we’re still here in a big way.

Big 10 football is about kings fighting kings. On Saturday at noon on Fox, two of the biggest kings in the sport will meet in Madison, Wisconsin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 15, 2019 at 9:07am PDT

This is why we prepare gentlemen. This is why we get in all the reps we can. This is when we find out who are the men and who are the boys.

This is Big 10 football. As they say, you’re about to play a game of chess, and you’re going to be playing it against the best in the world.

As a Wisconsin man, I welcome the Wolverines to Madison. If you want to sit on the throne, then you have to be willing to fight everybody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 14, 2019 at 4:34pm PDT

I’ll see you all Saturday. Wisconsin is coming, and I can’t wait to get this win notched on our belts.