Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Reveals She’s Pregnant Following Miscarriage

Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, revealed very happy news Wednesday that she’s once again pregnant five months after suffering from a miscarriage.

“It is still very early … but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” Baldwin’s wife captioned her post on Instagram, according to People magazine in a piece published Wednesday, along with a clip of the audio of her child’s heartbeat. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Says Anger Management Made Him Realize He’s ‘Not That Angry’)

“The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring,” she added. “We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy.”(RELATED: Alec Baldwin Hints He Might Play Trump At WHCD)

The “Saturday Night Live” star‘s wife then pleaded for media not to send “paparazzi” to follow her around so she can remain peaceful during this stage in her pregnancy.

“These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea … and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok,” Hilaria shared. “My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders.”

Later in the day, she posted a sweet picture of her rocking a baby bump.

“When you’ve had so many babies, 6 minutes pregnant = looking like 6 months pregnant,” Baldwin’s wife captioned her post on social media.

Baldwin and Hilaria are also the proud parents of four kids, six-years-old and under.