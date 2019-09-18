Detroit Lions Release C.J. Anderson, Sign Paul Perkins

C.J. Anderson’s time with the Detroit Lions is officially over.

Anderson joined the team in the offseason, and was seen as complementary option to Kerryon Johnson. However, it didn’t go well. Through two games, Anderson had a pathetic 43 rushing yards and averaged only 2.7 yard per carry. (RELATED: Matt Patricia Gives Electric Postgame Speech After Beating The Chargers)

He was cut Tuesday and Paul Perkins has been claimed.

The Lions claimed RB Paul Perkins off of waivers and cut veteran CJ Anderson. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 17, 2019

I can’t tell you how bad Anderson’s time was in Detroit. For a guy who was actually supposed to fill a legit role, he was awful.

I could have picked up more yards than he did. I’m not joking when I say it was painful to watch him in the games.

It made me cringe whenever I thought he might get the ball.

He looked slow, old and out of shape. Watching Kerryon Johnson come off of the field for C.J. Anderson during games was like torturing the fans.

Playing Anderson with Johnson on the roster should have been outlawed by the Geneva Convention. It was that bad of a move.

My guess is that his career is now over. There’s just no way I see another team signing him after what we saw in his two weeks with the Lions.

It was so bad, and there were literally no bright spots at all. It was just disappointment from start to finish.

Give Johnson the rock and don’t worry about any other running back. This isn’t rocket science. It’s football.