Matt Patricia Gives Electric Postgame Speech After Beating The Chargers

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia had an awesome postgame speech Sunday after beating the Los Angeles Chargers.

Following the massive 13-10 win, the head coach addressed the team with plenty of energy and passion.

“Every game is like this. We just fight, fight, fight … that’s a good team over there. We’re better,” Patricia told the players, who were nothing but smiles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome video below.

“Every game is like this… We just fight, fight, FIGHT!” Go inside today’s locker room celebration. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/syTrPcV2Je — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 15, 2019

As I said Sunday immediately following the action, it wasn’t pretty. In fact, it was a damn ugly game for large chunks of the action. It wasn’t pretty at all.

Yet, we fought and clawed our way to a victory over a very good Chargers team. When our backs were up against the wall, Matthew Stafford and company did what we had to in order to win.

That’s the type of win that we’ll build off of going forward.

This Detroit team has the potential to be very special. Matthew Stafford looks as good as I can remember, and he’s got more grit in him than you can imagine.

We’re 1-0-1, and we’ve got 14 more battles ahead of us. Something tells me we’re going to have a very good time down the stretch.

Props to Patricia for getting the guys motivated, and props to the whole squad for balling out against a very good team.