Pilot Pete Named Next ‘Bachelor’ After Emotional Season Finale Of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Former “Bachelorette” contestant Peter Weber has been chosen as the next season’s leading man.

The show formally announced the new lead Tuesday after the season finale of “Bachelor In Paradise,” according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I have all the faith in the world this can work for me — and I know it’s going to,” Peter said during the reunion show of “Bachelor In Paradise. “My entire life I have truly looked forward to finding my girl and that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with.”

Peter was reportedly the top choice for ABC, even though fans had been throwing all their support behind former contestant Mike Johnson. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ And ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Renewed For New Seasons)

Peter’s exit from Hannah Brown’s season established him as a fan favorite after the two openly discussed their sex life on the “Men Tell All” episode.

I’m obviously excited for Peter to be the next “Bachelor,” but I do agree that Mike would have been just as great of a choice. They both are amazing guys who deserve to find someone to love. Even though some fans aren’t the happiest about the decision, we all know everyone will show up to watch come Jan. 6.