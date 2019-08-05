‘Bachelorette’ And ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Renewed For New Seasons

ABC announced Monday that “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor In Paradise” would each be renewed for another season.

The new seasons will mark the 16th season of “The Bachelorette” and the seventh season of the summer spin-off “Bachelor In Paradise,” according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement comes after Hannah Brown’s “Bachelorette” two-night finale had the highest ratings the show has seen in the past two years. “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor In Paradise” join the lead show “The Bachelor” which was already renewed for season 24.

“The Bachelor” will premiere in January 2020 while the latest season of “Bachelor In Paradise” premieres Monday night. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Spotted Out In New York With ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler C.)

This doesn’t even seem like news to me. Of course “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor In Paradise” have been renewed for another season. The Bachelor franchise is the best kind of reality television that exists.

“Bachelor In Paradise” will be around for a long time because of the kind of drama. Throw a group of 20-30 year-old men and women on an island and film it and you’re bound to get really good dramatic TV.

Despite renewing “The Bachelor,” a lead still hasn’t been chosen for the show. I hope it’s Pilot Pete, but I’d be okay with Tyler C. as well.