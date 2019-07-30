‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Peter Denies Breaking Up With His Girlfriend To Go On The Show

Beloved “Bachelorette” contestant Peter addressed allegations that he had broken up with his girlfriend specifically to go on the show.

In an interview published Tuesday with People magazine, Peter said his ex-girlfriend Calee Lutes was telling the truth but not all the truth.

“There was a lot of truth to what she said in her story, but there is also a lot of truth that wasn’t mentioned,” Peter told People magazine. “The show had absolutely nothing to do with me ending that relationship.”

Lutes came forward at the beginning of July and claimed that she had been dating Peter for six months before he suddenly ended their relationship. The model alleged that she and Peter had been talking about moving in together. Later she learned that Peter had been cast for Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” after noticing a producer had followed him on Instagram. (RELATED: Hannah Brown Admits She Actually Had Sex 4 Times In The Windmill During ‘Bachelorette’ Finale)

“He absolutely betrayed me,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me.”

Peter denied that he ended the relationship to be on the show and said the interview process started months after he had ending things with Lutes.

“It’s obvious that I hurt someone that I really did care about,” Peter said. “That was never my intention. And for that I’m sorry. Breakups suck!”

Breakups do suck, Pete. I wasn’t sure I believed this girl when her allegations first came out. They don’t seem as likely as the girlfriend allegations against Jed. I’m sure they had a serious relationship, but it sounds more to me like she’s trying to find something concrete to blame the ending of their relationship on.