REPORT: Colin Kaepernick’s Agent Is Contacting NFL Teams After QB Injuries

Colin Kaepernick’s people are still doing everything possible to get him back on an NFL roster.

According to Chris Williamson on Tuesday, Kaepernick’s agent “has been contacting teams” around the league that might need a new passer.

The Jets, Steelers, Jaguars and Saints all currently have injured or sick starters. (RELATED: Ben Roethlisberger Out For The Year With Elbow Injury)

Source close to @Kaepernick7 in light of all the QB injuries: “Colin is literally in the best shape of his life. He’s been working out 5 days a week at 5 am for 3 years. He wants to play and his agent has been contacting teams in need of a QB.” — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) September 17, 2019

Man, do I have some bad news for Colin Kaepernick and his agent. He could offer to pay an NFL team to play. He still won’t end up on a roster.

Colin Kaepernick’s window of opportunity in the NFL is over, and it’s been over for years. At this point, his attempt to hang onto the game is just getting sad.

At some point, you need to know when the party is over and it’s time to go home.

It’s not that Kaepernick might not be one of the best 90 or 75 passers out there. He probably is. The problem is that there’s not a team in the NFL that’s going to sign a backup quarterback that brings the kind of distraction Kaep does.

Thanks to the fact he doesn’t stand for the anthem, the former San Francisco 49ers player is a media circus. Coaches hate dealing with that when it’s for a star player.

You think they are going to deal with that for a backup?

Keeping hacking it, Kaep! Maybe the CFL will eventually call!