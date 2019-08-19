Eagles Coach Doug Pederson Says The Team Considers ‘Everybody’ When Asked About Colin Kaepernick

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson made it clear his team looks at all options when needing to fill a roster spot.

The team just signed quarterback Josh McCown to backup Carson Wentz after the depth chart got hammered with injuries. That had some wondering if Colin Kaepernick was ever in play.

“We consider everybody, honestly. We consider everybody and do what’s best for the Eagles,” Pederson told the media when asked if the team thought about signing the former 49ers passer, according to ProFootballTalk on Sunday. (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Shares Workout Video, Doesn’t Throw A Single Football In It)

I’d be interested to see how much of a look, if any at all, the Eagles gave Kaepernick. If I had to guess, I’d say they gave him next to none.

I think Pederson’s answer is him being diplomatic and not trying to get himself in trouble more than anything else.

Kaepernick, who infamously started the national anthem protests in the league, hasn’t played in years.

In what fantasy world is a team going to sign a guy who hasn’t thrown a pass since 2016 and would turn the team into a media circus?

I’ve said it many times before, but I apparently need to say it again. The days of Colin Kaepernick getting paid to throw passes in the NFL are over.

He’s simply not good enough to justify the distraction that comes with having him on the roster. It’d be one thing if he was a superstar, but he’s just not.

He wasn’t a superstar when the 49ers cut him, and we have no idea if he can even throw at an NFL-level anymore.

The idea the Eagles should have signed him is ridiculous.

Maybe, Kaep can take a hard look at the XFL if he wants to get back on the field. Otherwise, his days of slinging passes are probably over.