Sam Darnold Says He’s Shooting To Be Back By Week 5 After Battle With Mono

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold thinks there’s a chance he’ll be back by week five.

The young star is currently battling mono, and missed the team’s last game against the Browns, which resulted in a loss for the Jets. Now, he thinks he shouldn’t be out too much longer.

According to ProFootballTalk, Darnold said during a Tuesday appearance on 98.7 ESPN New York that he’s shooting for a week five return after battling mono. (RELATED: Sam Darnold Out With Mono)

Judging from what I saw Monday night against the Browns, fans of the Jets better hope like hell Darnold is back sooner rather than later.

Trevor Siemian obliterated his ankle and is done for the year. That means Luke Falk is the team’s starting quarterback.

No offense to Falk, but the Jets aren’t going anywhere with him under center. They need Darnold back and they need him back as quickly as possible.

The offense is going to be anemic without the passing game to open things up for Le’Veon Bell. If they can’t force the defense to backup, then Bell is going to get stifled.

Missing a few weeks isn’t the worst case scenario. It’s not great, but it’s not like Darnold will be out for the year.

If he’s back by week five, the Jets still might be okay.

However, if the former USC star misses a ton of time with mono, then the Jets are in gigantic trouble. They simply can’t win without him.