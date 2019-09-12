Sam Darnold Out Monday Against The Browns With Mono

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold won’t play Monday night against the Browns because he has mono.

According to Ian Rapoport on Thursday, head coach Adam Gase believes there’s a chance he could miss more than just the Browns game, but that remains to be seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jets coach Adam Gase says QB Sam Darnold will be out for Monday Night Football against the Browns with mono. pic.twitter.com/bSr15DuLPx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2019

The #Jets have a bye in Week 4, which now seems fortunate. Coach Adam Gase indicated QB Sam Darnold could miss multiple weeks, leaving Week 5 against the #Eagles as a possible return date. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2019

Well, you hate to see this if you cheer for the Jets. The backup is Trevor Siemian, and you’re not going to win a whole lot of NFL games with him under center.

That might sound harsh, but it’s true. Imagine going from Sam Darnold one day to the former Northwestern starter.

That’s not going to inspire a ton of confidence.

The worst part about this? I have Le’Veon Bell on my fantasy team. I don’t think the offense is going to exactly open up now that the Jets can’t throw the football.

Hey, at least the Browns might actually get a win now! I guess you always have to find the silver lining.

Get well soon, Sam! The New York Jets desperately need you to win.