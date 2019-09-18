Taylor Swift Says There Was ‘No Good Way’ For ‘Game Of Thrones’ To End, Draws Parallels With Daenerys

Taylor Swift was a big “Game of Thrones” fan when the show was on TV, and there’s one character she saw a ton of herself in.

Rolling Stone published an incredible profile of the star on Wednesday, and it’s must-read content for fans of the “Lover” singer. She even touched on “Game of Thrones,” and her comments were pretty interesting for fans of the HBO production (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Swift said the following about the ending of the hit show in the RS profile:

I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about this. So, clinically our brain responds to our favorite show ending the same way we feel when a breakup occurs. I read that. There’s no good way for it to end. No matter what would have happened in that finale, people still would have been really upset because of the fact that it’s over.

That wasn’t the only part of the show she discussed in the Rolling Stone profile. She also said she identified with Daenerys’ storyline because “it portrayed that it is a lot easier for a woman to attain power than to maintain it.”

I’d strongly encourage you to read the whole profile and watch the show. It’s not hard to understand what she’s talking about at all.

Hey, at least Taylor Swift doesn’t have to worry about her lover/cousin stabbing her to death! She’s probably had some bad experiences with men, but I doubt anything will ever top that.

Swift, who added she wasn’t a fan of Daenerys’ genocidal tendencies, being a “GoT” fan is pretty sweet. I love when celebrities are open about being nerds.

I don’t think Swift being a nerd was ever a secret. It seems like she’s been open about it for a long time, but it never hurts to get a reminder.

It’s hard to get as successful as she has gotten without being a gigantic nerd in the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 27, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT

I’m also glad Swift is pro-Dany. I was also as pro-Dany as they came throughout the eight seasons of the show.

How couldn’t you be? She was a straight smoke and was out there taking out her enemies left and right. I was all in. All in!

Swift being on team Daenerys is just further proof that she’s a star in my book, and has a brain that operates at a high level.

Everybody who is anybody and knowns anything knows Dany should have ended up on the Iron Throne. Instead, we got a garbage ending with her dead, Jon in exile, Arya becoming Dora the Explorer and Bran on the throne.

It couldn’t have gone much worse.

The show might be over, but I’m glad to know Swift will forever be team Dany (minus the murdering).