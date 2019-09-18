Trudeau Under Fire For Snuggling With US Open Winner Bianca Andreescu

Conservative critics are taking exception to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s conduct at Sunday celebration in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga for tennis star Bianca Andreescu who just won the U.S. Open tournament.

Social media in Canada on Tuesday was replete with photos taken at the event that show Trudeau apparently snuggling with the 19-year-old athlete. Ontario Conservative Sen. Linda Frum condemned Trudeau’s “invasion of personal space” that the pictures depicted.

Ladies of Twitter tell me, is it the invasion of personal space or the seeking of unwanted intimate eye contact that most bothers you about these photos? #MeToo https://t.co/mtqTJDLW6G — Senator Linda Frum (@LindaFrum) September 16, 2019

Frum was responding to this question in a Twitter post: “Why does this man gets away with this kind of behaviour?!” (RELATED: Trudeau Calls Election — As Police Say His Government Is Blocking Their Investigation Into SNC-Lavalin Scandal)

Why does this man gets away with this kind of behaviour?! It’s 100% inappropriate, not tolerable. WHERE THE HELL IS THE MEDIA ON THIS?! #metoo #elxn43 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/p9uoYMCZ6i — Claudia Lemire (@claudlemire) September 16, 2019

The Tweets incited a huge response with the #MeToo hashtag trending in Canada. Frum continued her attack on Trudeau, arguing that as national “role model” the prime minister should be concerned “about how powerful older men should behave around young beautiful women.” (RELATED: Female Liberal MP Claims Trudeau Bullied Her When She Said She Wouldn’t Seek Re-Election)

Some are trying to argue it only matters how Bianca feels about this creepy encounter. But that’s not true. As Canada’s leader, Trudeau is meant to be a role model. What is he signaling about how powerful older men should behave around young beautiful women? https://t.co/4bXnvnfEhy — Senator Linda Frum (@LindaFrum) September 17, 2019

Ezra Levant, lawyer and publisher of the conservative media outlet “The Rebel” cited the age difference between Trudeau and Andreescu and tweeted, “What a creepy man.”

Justin Trudeau is 47. He has never met @Bandreescu_ before; they’re not friends. She’s just 19. He gives her a full body hug. Eyes closed; pelvis to pelvis. What a creepy man. What do feminist pundits say? They wish it were them.#MeToo #RoseKnight #FakeFeminist #Predator pic.twitter.com/k5C3TVObx7 — Ezra Levant ???? (@ezralevant) September 17, 2019

Toronto Sun columnist tweeted her disgust too, calling Trudeau “seriously creepy.”

Trudeau is seriously creepy. She’s a teenager bruh. https://t.co/3jHCLAJZm5 — Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) September 16, 2019

Although the Canadian media has largely ignored the controversy, the major exception was Sophie Durocher, a columnist for Le Journal de Montreal, who asked if it was appropriate to invade Andreescu’s “personal space.”