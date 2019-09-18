World

Trudeau Under Fire For Snuggling With US Open Winner Bianca Andreescu

Justin Trudeau and Bianca Andreescu

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief

Conservative critics are taking exception to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s conduct at Sunday celebration in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga for tennis star Bianca Andreescu who just won the U.S. Open tournament.

Social media in Canada on Tuesday was replete with photos taken at the event that show Trudeau apparently snuggling with the 19-year-old athlete. Ontario Conservative Sen. Linda Frum condemned Trudeau’s “invasion of personal space” that the pictures depicted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embraces US Open winner Bianca Andreescu, Sept.15, 2019. Twitter screenshot.

Frum was responding to this question in a Twitter post: “Why does this man gets away with this kind of behaviour?!” (RELATED: Trudeau Calls Election — As Police Say His Government Is Blocking Their Investigation Into SNC-Lavalin Scandal)

The Tweets incited a huge response with the #MeToo hashtag trending in Canada. Frum continued her attack on Trudeau, arguing that as national “role model” the prime minister should be concerned “about how powerful older men should behave around young beautiful women.” (RELATED: Female Liberal MP Claims Trudeau Bullied Her When She Said She Wouldn’t Seek Re-Election)

Ezra Levant, lawyer and publisher of the conservative media outlet “The Rebel” cited the age difference between Trudeau and Andreescu and tweeted, “What a creepy man.”

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives a standing ovation while addressing Liberal Party candidates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Toronto Sun columnist tweeted her disgust too, calling Trudeau “seriously creepy.”

Although the Canadian media has largely ignored the controversy, the major exception was Sophie Durocher, a columnist for Le Journal de Montreal, who asked if it was appropriate to invade Andreescu’s “personal space.”

 