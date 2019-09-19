Politics

Trump Signs His Autograph On New Section Of Border Wall

U.S. President Donald Trump signs his signature on the border wall while visiting a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa, California, U.S. September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

President Donald Trump’s now-infamous permanent marker made news again Wednesday when, during his trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, he used it to leave his mark on a new section of border wall.

WATCH:

Trump visited a section of the border near San Diego to promote the continuing construction of the wall, calling it the “Rolls-Royce version” and arguing that, once it was finished, it would be nearly impossible to pass illegally. He was then asked to autograph a section of the wall. (RELATED: How Much Of Trump’s Border Wall Has Actually Been Built? We Have The Latest Breakdown)

What a number of outlets omitted was the fact that Trump was not the only official to sign that portion of the wall. Once he finished, several other officials reportedly followed suit.

C-Span video showed one of the workers explaining to the president that it’s a tradition for anyone who works on the wall to sign it. Once he added his signature to the wall, Trump stepped back and waved the others forward. “Let’s all get our signatures in there,” he said.

In addition to his visit to the border near San Diego, Trump’s three-day western trip included a New Mexico rally, and the Beverly Hills fundraiser that drew criticism from “Will & Grace” stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack.