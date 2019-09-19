Trump Signs His Autograph On New Section Of Border Wall

President Donald Trump’s now-infamous permanent marker made news again Wednesday when, during his trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, he used it to leave his mark on a new section of border wall.

WATCH:

Trump visited a section of the border near San Diego to promote the continuing construction of the wall, calling it the “Rolls-Royce version” and arguing that, once it was finished, it would be nearly impossible to pass illegally. He was then asked to autograph a section of the wall. (RELATED: How Much Of Trump’s Border Wall Has Actually Been Built? We Have The Latest Breakdown)

“When the wall is built, it will be virtually impossible to come over illegally” https://t.co/7AFzlEOgcx — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) September 19, 2019

President @realDonaldTrump signs new section of border wall with sharpie while on visit to San Diego. pic.twitter.com/tt2yKg0LUj — Matt Hoye (@mattyhoyeCNN) September 18, 2019

Trump says Calif. border wall ‘can’t be climbed,’ signs name https://t.co/vCLvOQmf3R — MSN (@MSN) September 19, 2019

What a number of outlets omitted was the fact that Trump was not the only official to sign that portion of the wall. Once he finished, several other officials reportedly followed suit.

At invitation of the construction personnel, Pres Trump pulls out a Sharpie and signs one of the posts of the border wall. Other officials follow suit. pic.twitter.com/fbDWWgXQrj — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 18, 2019

Pres. Trump and others sign border wall pic.twitter.com/DIH2zMKbbI — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 19, 2019

C-Span video showed one of the workers explaining to the president that it’s a tradition for anyone who works on the wall to sign it. Once he added his signature to the wall, Trump stepped back and waved the others forward. “Let’s all get our signatures in there,” he said.

In addition to his visit to the border near San Diego, Trump’s three-day western trip included a New Mexico rally, and the Beverly Hills fundraiser that drew criticism from “Will & Grace” stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack.