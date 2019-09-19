New ‘Women’s March’ Leader Zahra Billoo Ousted After Anti-Semitic Tweets Surface

The board of the left-wing Women’s March quickly voted its newest member off the board, just days after her appointment was announced.

The board jettisoned activist Zahra Billoo on Tuesday night, after past anti-Semitic social media posts of Billoo’s surfaced. (RELATED: Omar, Tlaib Share Cartoon From Prominent Anti-Semitic Cartoonist)

Billoo said in a lengthy 2017 Facebook post that she was boycotting the movie “Wonder Woman” because the main character served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Another Facebook post from Billoo said she didn’t see any difference between joining ISIS and the IDF.

Billoo announced her removal on Twitter and said that outrage over her appointment was motivated by Islamaphobia.

“This followed an Islamophobic smear campaign led by the usual antagonists, who have long targeted me, my colleagues, and anyone else who dares speak out in support of Palestinian human rights and the right to self-determination,” Billoo said of the backlash against her.

Since this is going to be in your newsfeeds in the morning – here’s a thread about me being voted off the board of @WomensMarch tonight 1/ — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) September 19, 2019

The Women’s March’s appointment of Billoo came after they severed ties with activists Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, who both have a history of making anti-Semitic comments. The Women’s March had come under fire over Sarsour and Mallory’s controversial views, with hundreds of left-wing groups ending their support for the March, including the Democratic National Committee. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Trots Out Linda Sarsour As A Campaign Surrogate)

Before her appointment as a leader of the March, Billoo served as an executive director at the Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR), an organization with ties to Islamic terror groups.