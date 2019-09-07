Bernie Sanders Trots Out Linda Sarsour As A Campaign Surrogate

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders enlisted the services of far-left activist Linda Sarsour to campaign for him this week as he seeks the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders tweeted Sarsour’s remarks in a video that went viral Friday night and Saturday morning. Sarsour has come under fire for her harsh criticism of Israel, defense of Sharia Law, and refusal to condemn Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. She has also been accused by Jewish organizations of holding anti-Semitic views. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Top Pro-Israel Organization Slams Linda Sarsour For Smearing ‘Israel And The Jewish People’)

“I would be so proud to win, but also to make history and elect the first Jewish American president this country has ever seen and for his name to be Bernard Sanders.” –@lsarsour pic.twitter.com/INPRlvmMur — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 6, 2019

“I would be so proud to win, but also to make history and elect the first Jewish-American president this country has ever seen and for his name to be Bernard Sanders,” Sarsour said.

Later in her speech, Sarsour promised that Sanders’ foreign policy would prioritize Palestinian interests. (RELATED: Beto Condemns Israeli Government, Accuses Netanyahu Of Racism)

“A foreign policy that sees Palestinians as deserving of human rights and self-determination,” Sarsour said.

Sanders’ decision to use Sarsour as a campaign surrogate comes after other left-wing groups and organizations have distanced themselves from her. Most notably, the Democratic National Committee ended its formal support in January of the National “Women’s March” organization, of which Sarsour serves as a board member.