Beto Is Attacking Democrats Over Guns

Speaking to the press, former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke attacked fellow Democrats for not being as extreme as him on gun control, even going further by calling out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer by name.

This comes as the Democratic presidential hopeful promised to confiscate AR-15 rifles from Americans who legally own them at the third Democratic debate. Watch this video of O’Rourke attacking fellow Democrats! (RELATED: Beto’s AR-15 Flip-Flop: O’Rourke Supports Confiscation Now, But Opposed It Just Last Year)

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad