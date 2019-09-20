Pence’s Chief Of Staff Sends Letter To Rep. Cummings Regarding His Stay At Trump’s Ireland Resort

Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Mark Short wrote a letter Thursday to House Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings regarding his recent trip to Doonbeg, Ireland.

“Please be advised that the Department of State approved all lodging accommodations for the Vice President and OVP staff related to the September 2019 trip to Poland, Ireland, Iceland, and the United Kingdom. OVP did not book or reserve any of the hotel accommodations in connection with this trip, and no funds appropriated to OVP were expended during the trip,” Short wrote in the letter.

“Consistent with historical practice related to official foreign travel, the Department of State approved the obligation of its funds and signed all necessary documents to secure hotel and lodging accommodations in Poland, Ireland, Iceland, and the United Kingdom,” he continued.

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan also wrote a letter to Cummings on Tuesday, regarding Pence’s trip to Trump’s resort, saying Democrats are going after Pence for “political purposes.” (RELATED: Jim Jordan Sends Letter To Cummings About Pence’s Stay At Trump’s Ireland Resort)

In the letter, the House Freedom Caucus member hints that Cummings and House Democrats opened the probe into Pence’s recent stay at President Donald Trump’s resort in Ireland for political purposes. They also criticized Cummings for not sending his letters to the State Department, which oversees the Vice President’s travel arrangements.

The House Oversight Committee Chairman announced Friday that he will be opening a probe into Pence’s recent stay at Trump’s resort in Ireland. (RELATED: Cummings Skips Tour Of HUD Facility In Baltimore)

Cummings sent letters to the White House, U.S. Secret Service, Trump Organization, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short.