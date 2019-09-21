Celebrate Faith Hill’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Faith Hill’s birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 52-year-old country singing legend’s day we decided to take a look back and find her most jaw-dropping and unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible ones over the years.(RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

Born in Jackson, Mississippi, the “Breathe” hitmaker got her first big break in the entertainment industry when a Warner Bros. Records’ executive heard her voice when she was singing back-up for songwriter Gary Burr at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe and signed her to a record contract.

Her debut album “Take Me As I Am” was a hit, with the single “Wild One” in 1994 scoring her her first number one hit on the Billboard chart.(RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

But it was her third album titled “Faith” in 1998 that scored her mainstream success and made her a worldwide celebrity with such crossover hits as “This Kiss” and “The Secret of Life.” I can’t lie, I loved her music the first time I heard it, but “The Secret of Life” cemented my love and I became a fan for life. If you have never heard this song, I can’t recommend it enough. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

Since that time, she has earned numerous accolades for her work and become one of the most successful country music artist of all time, selling more than forty million albums worldwide. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

On top of all that talent, she is drop-dead gorgeous. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.(RELATED: Check Out These Jaw-Dropping Looks At The MTV VMA 2018 Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Faith! (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])