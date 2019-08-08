Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Anna Kendrick’s birthday on Friday.

In honor of the 34-year-old actress’ day, we searched the internet to find some of her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some jaw-dropping ones over the years. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

Born in Portland, Maine, the “Pitch Perfect 3” star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she landed a part in the 1998 musical High Society on Broadway. The opportunity led her to score her first Tony Award. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Soon she would transition from the stage to the big screen when she was cast in the 2003 film “Camp,” directed by Danny DeVito. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

But it wouldn’t be until she got the role of Jessica Stanley in Stephanie Meyer’s hugely successful “Twilight” franchise from 2008-2012 that she wold become a household name and worldwide celebrity. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She is also probably best known for her part as the singing star Beca in the a cappella musical comedy franchise films called “Pitch Perfect” from 2012-2017. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

Kendrick is truly one of our favorites, not only for what she does on-screen but off as well. Most recently, we did a story about her being called to jury duty and sharing all the wonderful details of doing her civic duty.

On top of all that talent, she is truly one of the most gorgeous women in the world. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Anna! (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])