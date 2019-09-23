Kaitlynn Carter Posts Eyebrow-Raising Message To Miley Cyrus Amid Split Rumors

Kaitlynn Carter commented on a picture of Miley Cyrus on Instagram that showed the singer wearing black leather amid split rumors and it didn’t go without notice.

It happened just hours after reports surfacd that the “Mother’s Daughter” singer had decided things were moving to fast with Carter and had put the brakes on their relationship after two months, according to Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker posted the picture on her social media account showing her on stage from her

iHeartRadio Music Festival performance in Las Vegas. In the snap, she’s wearing a racy black leather outfit. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

Carter couldn’t help but comment about how much she appreciated the shot of Cyrus sticking her tongue out while bending over backward onstage writing, “GET IT!!!!!”

A source close to the “Slide Away” singer has told People magazine since that Cyrus thought the relationship was moving too fast and she “doesn’t want a serious relationship.”

“She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just [wasn’t] anything that Miley wanted to continue doing,” a source shared. “She wants to focus on her career.”

“Miley and Kaitlyn broke up,” the insider added. “They’re still friends. They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth are reportedly close to finalizing their divorce after the shocking news last month surfaced that the two were separating after nine months of marriage.

As previously reported, pictures surfaced last month of Cyrus with pal Kaitlynn Carter on vacation in Italy kissing and looking cozy. Soon after reports surfaced that the “Black Mirror” actress and “Hunger Games” star were separating. A few days later, Hemsworth confirmed the split with a post on Instagram.