Miley Cyrus Debuts New Ink At MTV VMAs, Changes Lyrics To ‘Slide Away’ During First Performance Since Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus debuted new ink she got following her split from Liam Hemsworth and changed the lyrics to her break-up song “Slide Away.”

It all went down Monday night after the 26-year-old singer took the stage at the MTV VMAs to sing her newest song that fans have declared is symbolic of her relationship and end of her marriage to the “Hunger Games” star, according to the “Today” Show in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

The ink on her left bicep is from the Pixies song “The Thing” and the lyrical tattoo read, “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.”(RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

It was also the first time the “Mother’s Daughter” hitmaker performed the song “Slide Away” on stage and some people even caught that the former “Disney” star changed the lyrics of the emotional tune following news that she and Hemsworth were getting a divorce after tying the knot less than nine months ago.

“Once upon a time it was made for us, woke up one day and it turned to dust. Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost. So it’s time to let it go,” per Yahoo.com.

But near the end of the song instead of singing, “You’re right, we’re grown now,” Cyrus sang. “You’re right, I’m grown now.” It wasn’t just once, but twice, making some suggest it was a clear message to Liam following news that the superstar had filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”