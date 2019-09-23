Politics

Sheila Jackson Lee Claims An AR-15 Fires a .50-Caliber Round, Weighs As Much As ’10 Boxes’

Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee claimed that an AR-15 fired .50-caliber rounds and weighed more than “ten boxes.”

In a video Nicholas Ballasy posted on YouTube last week, Jackson Lee claimed that Democrats were going to have to do more than just push stricter gun-control measures in the House. (RELATED: Columbine Survivor Evan Todd Was Used To Push Beto’s Gun Grab. There’s Just One Problem)

Jackson Lee asserted that she had held an AR-15 and the experience shook her.

“I’ve held an AR-15 in my hand, I wish I had it. It is as heavy as 10 boxes that you might be moving and the bullet that is utilized, a .50 caliber, these kinds of bullets, need to be licensed and do not need to be on the street,” she explained.

Critics immediately took issue with Jackson Lee’s claims.

While an AR-15  — which actually weighs between seven and nine pounds — can technically be custom-built to accommodate a .50-caliber round, the standard model off the shelf fires a .223 or 5.56mm round.