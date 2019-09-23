Sheila Jackson Lee Claims An AR-15 Fires a .50-Caliber Round, Weighs As Much As ’10 Boxes’

Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee claimed that an AR-15 fired .50-caliber rounds and weighed more than “ten boxes.”

In a video Nicholas Ballasy posted on YouTube last week, Jackson Lee claimed that Democrats were going to have to do more than just push stricter gun-control measures in the House. (RELATED: Columbine Survivor Evan Todd Was Used To Push Beto’s Gun Grab. There’s Just One Problem)

WATCH:

Jackson Lee asserted that she had held an AR-15 and the experience shook her.

“I’ve held an AR-15 in my hand, I wish I had it. It is as heavy as 10 boxes that you might be moving and the bullet that is utilized, a .50 caliber, these kinds of bullets, need to be licensed and do not need to be on the street,” she explained.

Critics immediately took issue with Jackson Lee’s claims.

THESE ARE THE PEOPLE WHO WANT LEGISLATE FIREARMS. They know nothing. To say the ignorance is astounding and terrifying is an understatement. Is it ignorance? Or is it malevolence? I have a hard time believing someone who WRITES LAWS could be this misinformed. Unreal. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 23, 2019

you can see how she got it wrong though. Basically the same. pic.twitter.com/MxSKB0X5cT — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 23, 2019

How heavy is an AR-15? Sheila Jackson Lee: pic.twitter.com/qUwA8EaXUD — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) September 23, 2019

Was traveling over the weekend so just seeing this but OMG how are these people qualified to write legislation on this when they demonstrate such cluelessness? Thread. ???????? https://t.co/fGnyHaven0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 23, 2019

While an AR-15 — which actually weighs between seven and nine pounds — can technically be custom-built to accommodate a .50-caliber round, the standard model off the shelf fires a .223 or 5.56mm round.