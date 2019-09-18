Chuck Schumer Says He Doesn’t Know Any Democrats Who Support Beto’s Gun Grab

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that he didn’t know of any Democrats who support the mandatory gun buybacks proposed by Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke.

Justin Murphy, of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle in New York, asked Schumer to comment on the subject — specifically regarding President Donald Trump’s complaints that O’Rourke’s extreme position has forced an impasse with Democrats who might otherwise work with Republicans on gun control.

“Asked about @realDonaldTrump blaming @BetoORourke’s gun removal comments for making it harder to pass gun control, @SenSchumer says: ‘I don’t know of any other Democrat who agrees with Beto O’Rourke, but it’s no excuse not to go forward,'” Murphy tweeted.

But as Charles C. W. Cooke pointed out, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, California Sen. Kamala Harris and New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio — at least two of whom are currently serving alongside Schumer in the Senate — have voiced support for some degree of government mandatory buyback.

"Nobody. Except for Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, both of whom agree with him, have said so publicly, and are currently serving in the Senate with Chuck Schumer," Cooke tweeted.

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar stopped short of supporting O’Rourke’s proposed solution, apparently balking at his use of the word “mandatory.” She weighed in on the subject at the latest Democratic primary debate, saying, “I personally think we should start with a voluntary buyback program.”