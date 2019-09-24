Grateful Dead Lyricist Robert Hunter Dies At 78

The family of the lyricist for the famous band The Grateful Dead confirmed that he has passed away.

Robert Hunter reportedly died Monday night at the age of 78, according to a report published by CNN.

“It is with great sadness we confirm our beloved Robert passed away yesterday night,” the family said in a statement.

“Fare you well, Mr. Hunter. We love you more than words can tell…” @lemieuxdavid — Grateful Dead (@GratefulDead) September 24, 2019

The band’s archivist, David Lemieux, also shared a statement to the band’s website. (RELATED: This Grateful Dead Cover Band Has Played More Shows Than The Original Group)

“For a man who provided us with so many meaningful words, the soundtrack to our lives, he’s left us a bit speechless with his passing,” Lemieux wrote. “Robert Hunter has been just as integral a part of the legacy of the Grateful Dead as those who recorded the music to accompany his words.”

Band members of The Grateful Dead took to social media to pay tribute to the man who wrote the popular music.

“We loved Bob Hunter and will miss him unimaginably,” drummer Mickey Hart shared on his Facebook. “The Grateful Dead was his canvas and together we made magic.”

If I’m gonna count my blessings, Robert Hunter and his imagination are gonna be up at the top of that list. I think I can speak for a lot of people In saying that. And then there’s the added blessing that he left us with plenty to go forward with… https://t.co/fnEZloJg9E — Bob Weir (@BobWeir) September 24, 2019

“If I’m gonna count my blessings, Robert Hunter and his imagination are gonna be up at the top of that list. I think I can speak for a lot of people In saying that,” guitarist Bob Weir wrote on Twitter