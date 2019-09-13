Musician Eddie Money Dead At 70 Years Old

Singer Eddie Money died Friday at 70-years-old.

The legendary singer-saxophonist passed away after suffering from numerous health problems, according to a report published by Variety.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” the family said in a statement. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.” (RELATED: Mac Miller’s Dad Speaks Out After Man Charged In Connection With Son’s Death)

The singer announced that he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer in August during a promo for a TV show about his life called “Real Money.”

“What I don’t want to do is I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody,” Money said. “It’s not honest. I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer [treatment] has come a long way and not everybody dies from cancer like they did in the Fifties and Sixties. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows? It’s in God’s hands.”

The singer was most known for his hits such as “Take Me Home Tonight,” “Two Tickets To Paradise,” and “Baby Hold On.”