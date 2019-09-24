Group Of 11 Migrants, Including 5 Children, Rescued On The Rio Grande By Border Patrol

Border Patrol agents reportedly rescued 11 stranded migrants attempting to illegally cross the Rio Grande into Texas, Friday.

The 11 rescued migrants were determined to be from Honduras and El Salvador. Five of the migrants were children ages 3-11, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

“Border Patrol agents continue to warn immigrants not to attempt to cross the Rio Grande River illegally,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said.

“On this occasion, help arrived in time to save the lives of these individuals. Unfortunately, not every person attempting to illegally cross the Rio Grande River is so lucky,” he continued.

Border Patrol agents rescue 11 stranded on island in Rio Grande River. More info: https://t.co/noUbA1CPk9 #USBP pic.twitter.com/3CsRWGUFMq — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) September 23, 2019

The migrants attempted to cross the river near Del Rio at approximately midnight, the press release says. The group encountered very fast-moving waters as they approached the northern bank of the river. They could not proceed and stopped on an island in the middle of the river, according to the press release. (RELATED: CBP Seizes $2.9 Million Worth Of Crystal Meth In Texas, Officials Say)

Border Patrol agents responded to the scene and told the group not to attempt to travel any further across the river. Agents stayed with the group and monitored their safety until the sun rose. BORSTAR operators then used a vessel to go and save the stranded migrants, bringing them to shore.

Border Patrol EMTs evaluated the migrants and found no injuries. They will be processed in accordance with CBP procedure.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to CBP for a comment, but they did not respond by time of publishing.

