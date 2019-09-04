US Border Crews Are Helping With Search And Rescue In The Bahamas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is assisting with search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian bombarded the Bahamas for 48 hours, reportedly destroying thousands of homes and racking up a death toll of at least seven as of Wednesday morning, CBS News reported.

CBP Florida announced Tuesday on Twitter that it sent aircrews to assist in rescue efforts in the Bahamas in the aftermath of Dorian. (RELATED: Actor Allen Covert Fires Back At People Hoping Dorian Will Wipe Out Trump Estate)

“WE ARE U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION AIR AND MARINE OPERATIONS ALL IN. @CBP aircrews at Miami Air and Marine Branch heading out to the Bahamas to help those in need as part of Hurricane #Dorian response efforts with @DHSgov @fema partners,” CBP’s tweet read.

“Flights are going out from the Miami Air [and] Marine Branch to the Bahamas,” CBP Media Relations Officer Keith Smith told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Border Patrol prepared aircrews along the Florida coast prior to Dorian making landfall in the Bahamas, ready to launch rescue teams after the hurricane passes, according to a CBP press release Monday.

CBP spent the last week preparing officers and equipment for the storm.

“Highly trained U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel from Florida and across the region are preparing for Hurricane Dorian response efforts and ready to immediately deploy to impacted areas,” CBP Region IV Lead Field Coordinator Diane J. Sabatino said in a statement.

“Our highest priority during a national emergency is the safety of people who are affected and we are committed to fulfilling our frontline responsibilities,” Sabatino continued.

