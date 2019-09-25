Warren Stammers After Being Asked If She Would Allow Her Vice President’s Son To Sit On A Foreign Company’s Board

Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared to stammer and waffle Wednesday when a reporter asked her if it would be ethical if her hypothetical vice president’s son served on the board of a foreign company.

“No,” Warren told a reporter at a campaign stop in New Hampshire before pausing to reconsider her answer. The Massachusetts Democrat added: “I don’t know. I mean I’d have to go back and look at the details.” The reporter was asking the question in context to Warren’s pledge to end corruption in Washington, D.C.

FLAG: Senator Elizabeth Warren appears uncharacteristically flustered when asked if her ethics plan would allow her Vice President’s son to serve on the board of a foreign company: “No,” she said. “I don’t know. I mean I’d have to go back and look at the details.” #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/EksLlMEsew — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) September 25, 2019

Warren’s comments come as Democrats consider what to make of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company that came under scrutiny by authorities there. Joe Biden’s son served on the company’s board while the former vice president served in the White House.

President Donald Trump has taken proverbial slings and arrows recently after acknowledging Sunday that he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into whether Joe Biden called for the firing of a prosecutor to protect his own son.

A transcript of Trump’s phone call with Zelensky in July confirmed the request but did not demonstrate he threatened to withhold aid if the investigation weren’t carried out. (RELATED: Here’s The Transcript Of Trump’s Call With The Ukrainian President)

There is no evidence Joe Biden had the prosecutor fired to help his son, nor is there proof that Trump offered a quid pro quo to Ukraine if they were to investigate Joe Biden’s actions. The former vice president announced Tuesday he will call for impeachment if Trump fails to comply with investigations by House Democrats, according to a campaign aide.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared to take a different tack when asked about the Ukraine kerfuffle. The 2020 Democrat did not confirm to reporters Tuesday whether he would use Hunter Biden’s past to win political points against Joe Biden, who is leading the Democratic presidential field. He also suggested a failed Trump impeachment might help the president.

Warren’s 2020 campaign has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

