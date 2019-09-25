‘No Blood For Oil!’: How Fracking Can Lead To America’s Independence From Oil-Rich Countries

Daniel Turner, founder and executive director of Power the Future —”a 501C4 with the mission of offering truth, facts, and research that will enrich the national conversation on energy” — sat down with the Daily Caller to talk about America’s energy independence.

He makes the case that if America generated more energy at home by extracting more resources from its own land, we would have less dependence on foreign countries and their resources. Specifically, he argues that fracking in America could help hone our foreign policy and spur economic growth including job creation. (RELATED: US Reliance On OPEC Hits 30-Year Low)

The recent alleged bombing of Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure by Iran has led to people wondering how we can maintain relatively low oil prices and energy sources, while not being beholden to Middle Eastern countries.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And go subscribe to our YouTube channel.