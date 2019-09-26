Celine Dion Reschedules Montreal Shows Due To Throat Illness

Singer Celine Dion has rescheduled multiple performances in Montreal due to illness.

Dion, 51, reportedly had to cancel four of her Courage World Tour concerts at the Bell Centre due to a throat virus, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight. The shows which were supposed to be Sept. 26- Oct. 1 and will be rescheduled to Nov. 18- Nov. 22. She will resume performances on Oct. 4.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer is on strict orders from the doctor to take a week off from singing. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Celine Dion On The Internet)

“Céline Dion, Concerts West/ AEG Presents and Evenko are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience this may cause,” the concert promoters said in a statement.

Dion also had to cancel shows due to illness back in March. The singer rescheduled three weeks of concerts in Las Vegas because of an ear surgery. She resumed her shows the following May.

“I had a little health issue — don’t we all. But I have to tell you, I’m extremely happy to be back. The stage is kind of my home away from home,” Dion said at the time.

Hopefully, Dion gets better soon and this illness isn’t something that will be too debilitating. Nothing bad can happen to the Queen.