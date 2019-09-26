Politics

Report: Whistleblower Is White-House Seconded CIA Agent

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to members of the media after Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson met behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee at the U.S. Capitol September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Atkinson was on the Hill to discuss a whistleblower complaint regarding a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and a foreign leader. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief

The whistleblower who accused President Donald Trump of seeking political favors from Ukraine is reportedly a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operative.

The agent had been seconded to the White House for duty, but has returned to his regular desk duty, according to three sources, The New York Times reported Thursday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cited the whistleblower as a reason for her deciding to proceed with a formal inquiry into impeaching the president, when she spoke at a Monday news conference.

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announces the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump following a closed House Democratic caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

The anonymous intelligence officer was the subject of much comment and speculation at the Thursday morning House Intelligence Committee meeting that heard testimony from Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. The agent was apparently concerned about the details in a phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but had no direct knowledge of the call and relied on hearsay. (RELATED: Rep. Schiff Fabricates What Trump Said In Ukraine Telephone Call Transcript)

His complaint was released to the public Thursday.

The whistleblower’s lawyers are being coy about their client’s employment status, and will not acknowledge his status as a CIA agent, suggesting revealing any information about him could potentially put his safety in jeopardy.

“Any decision to report any perceived identifying information of the whistle-blower is deeply concerning and reckless, as it can place the individual in harm’s way,” said Andrew Bakaj, his head attorney. “The whistle-blower has a right to anonymity.” (RELATED: Trump Calls Whistleblower ‘Highly Partisan,’ Denies Wrongdoing)

The CIA has also offered no comment on the its connection with the whistleblower, and Maguire’s office merely reiterated its commitment to ensuring the individual’s personal security when contacted by the Times.

Nominee for director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joseph Maguire, speaks during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2018. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

“We must protect those who demonstrate the courage to report alleged wrongdoing, whether on the battlefield or in the workplace,” Maguire said at the intelligence committee hearing, noting that even he was not aware of the whistleblower’s name.

It is not uncommon for members of the military, police, or intelligence community to be seconded to the White House in order for the government departments to utilize their expertise.