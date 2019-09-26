Report: Whistleblower Is White-House Seconded CIA Agent

The whistleblower who accused President Donald Trump of seeking political favors from Ukraine is reportedly a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operative.

The agent had been seconded to the White House for duty, but has returned to his regular desk duty, according to three sources, The New York Times reported Thursday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cited the whistleblower as a reason for her deciding to proceed with a formal inquiry into impeaching the president, when she spoke at a Monday news conference.

The anonymous intelligence officer was the subject of much comment and speculation at the Thursday morning House Intelligence Committee meeting that heard testimony from Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. The agent was apparently concerned about the details in a phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but had no direct knowledge of the call and relied on hearsay. (RELATED: Rep. Schiff Fabricates What Trump Said In Ukraine Telephone Call Transcript)

His complaint was released to the public Thursday.

The whistleblower’s lawyers are being coy about their client’s employment status, and will not acknowledge his status as a CIA agent, suggesting revealing any information about him could potentially put his safety in jeopardy.