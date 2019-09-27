Brooke Shields Opens Up About Losing ‘View’ Gig To Jenny McCarthy: ‘They Were Going For Something Different’

Brooke Shields finally confirmed that she tried out for a hosting gig on “The View” in 2013 after Elisabeth Hasselbeck left, but lost out to Jenny McCarthy.

“I went through a week of being on the show and you know, I did all my homework, I take everything very seriously,” the 54-year-old actress explained during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” per Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

Shields went on to explain that she recalls being in a parking lot of the Hollywood Bowl when she got the call from an ABC producer that they were going to go with McCarthy. (RELATED: Jenny McCarthy Just Revealed When She’s Posing Nude Next)

“I was like, OK, she’s a friend, but you want one or the other,” the “Suddenly Susan” star shared. “I think they were going for something different.”

McCarthy did get the part but left in 2014 and has since called her time on the daytime show the “most miserable” job in her career in a new tell-all book titled “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.”

“It really was the most miserable I’ve been on a job in my 25 years of show business,” the “Masked Singer” judge explained in an excerpt of the book published recently on Vulture.

“They did try to change me,” she added. “They wanted Elisabeth back and I wasn’t Elisabeth. I would literally have meetings before the show of them trying to input opinions in me to go against Whoopi [Goldberg].”

McCarthy continued, “I was going to work crying. I couldn’t be myself. My fans were telling me, ‘Where’s Jenny? They aren’t letting you be you.'”