SEC Week Five Preview And Predictions: Transition Week

It’s hard to believe that we’re already 1/3 of the way through the 2019 college football season.

It’s the best four months of the year, but it always flies by. Last week, the SEC was the site of two major showdowns when Auburn traveled to Texas A&M and Georgia hosted Notre Dame. (RELATED: SEC Week Three Preview: Non-Conference Play Winds Down)

This week’s SEC slate is not quite as exciting, and will serve as somewhat of a transition week ahead of some huge early October showdowns, including Auburn-Florida, LSU-Florida, and Alabama-Texas A&M.

So, without further ado, here are the best games from the best conference in week five.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: It’s telling of how bare the schedule is this weekend that this game even makes the list. Both teams enter their annual Dallas contest reeling. The Aggies enter the weekend reeling after two tough early season losses to Clemson and Auburn, while the Razorbacks suffered an embarrassing loss to lowly San Jose State. On Paper, the Aggies should win easily, but this series has historically produced some very close games. With Texas A&M beaten up from their early season losses, this game will once again be closer than expected, but A&M will pull it out in the end.

Prediction: Texas A&M 27 Arkansas 17

Ole Miss vs. Alabama: The Rebels suffered a brutal home loss last week after getting robbed by the officials against California. It’s not going to get any better for Ole Miss Saturday as they head to Tuscaloosa as five touchdown underdogs. Heisman front-runner Tua Tagovailoa has had back to back games with five touchdown passes, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he gets another one Saturday. The Crimson Tide is going to roll once again this weekend.

Alabama 45 Ole Miss 7

Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Both teams enter this game 1-0 in league play after Auburn upset Texas A&M on the road last weekend, and the Bulldogs handled Kentucky at home. Mississippi State does have a non-conference blemish on their resume, having suffered a 31-24 home loss to Kansas State. Auburn has a suffocating defensive line that has led the Tigers to a top 10 ranking early in the season. Still, lots of question marks remain around Auburn’s offense led by talented true freshman quarterback Bo Nix. They will continue to answer those questions at home Saturday Night and the Tigers’ defense will demolish inconsistent Bulldogs’ quarterback Tommy Stevens.

Prediction: Auburn 34 Mississippi State 10