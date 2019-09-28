HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Badgers Beat Northwestern 24-15 In Ugly Big 10 Football Game

The Wisconsin Badgers won an ugly game against the Northwestern Wildcats 24-15 on Saturday afternoon.

In classic Wisconsin form, the Badgers just couldn’t make it too easy on ourselves. This was an incredibly ugly game.

It was ugly from start to finish. After mauling Michigan last week, you probably thought we’d just cruise right through the Wildcats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wrong. We needed every ounce of effort our defense showed up with today because our offense just wasn’t making plays.

If it hadn’t been for a couple huge defensive TDs in the second half, this game would have been way too close for comfort.

Points allowed in 2019, @BadgerFootball: 17 Points scored by DL Matt Henningsen in 2019: 12 The @BadgerFootball defense is dominating again. pic.twitter.com/Gx6bDPHJxy — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 28, 2019

These Windy City cats are having a devil of a time against the Fighting Wisconsin Badgers defense, which has proven tough as nails as of late Wisconsin now leads, 24 to 3 Eleven minutes, 29 seconds left#OnWisconsin || #Badgers pic.twitter.com/E3g7kmUzsL — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 28, 2019

Our offense did open strong, and Jonathan Taylor scored out of our hippo package. You can watch the play below.

Say! @JayT23 already has a TD! Just over 5 minutes into today’s spirited contest and Jonathan Taylor already has a touch-down! WIS 7, NU 0 | 9:16 1Q#JT23 || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/TVf0CbtSZU — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 28, 2019

Yes, we won today, but this game wasn’t pretty. We play against Ohio State like we did today, and we’re going to lose.

It’s that simple. If we lineup against the Buckeyes and play like we did today, then we just won’t win. Look, I love my Badgers, and that’s why I hold them to such a high standard.

We just have to play better. There can’t be any excuses. We just have to play better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 28, 2019 at 9:10am PDT

Next we have Kent State and then Michigan State. I have complete trust in Paul Chryst, but we just have to get better.

We have to move the ball better, we have to throw better and we just have to do an all-around better job on offense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 28, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

Now, it’s time for Wisconsin to get back to work. Onward and upward, my friends. Onward and upward!