Am I Going To Be ‘Insufferable This Week’ Because The Badgers And Lions Both Won?

My friends, some people are apparently a little concerned I might be a bit “insufferable” following an incredibly successful weekend of football.

As you all know by now because it’s been all over the news nonstop, the Badgers dog walked Michigan in front of America and the Detroit Lions followed that up by winning an ugly game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was a great weekend. The beer was cold, everybody was having fun and it felt good to be at the top of the college football world. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, at least one person is worried that I’m going to be “totally insufferable this week” due to all the winning.

With the Wisconsin win over Michigan and the Detroit win over the Eagles @dhookstead is going to be totally insufferable this week on the @DailyCaller . I’m going to check in a minute but he’s probably already got something up. — UnderstandablyBaffled (@BoomerApproved) September 22, 2019

Listen up, folks. Many of you are probably expecting me to go off about how great I am and how my football teams are better than yours.

A younger David Hookstead probably would have. A younger David Hookstead probably would have launched into many rants about how I dominated the weekend and all you didn’t.

That David Hookstead is dead. Now, I’m a mature man who takes vitamins, doesn’t drink soda and sticks to a protein-heavy diet.

Times sure have changed!

Let me keep it simple for all of you loyal readers out there. I expect to win. I expect to win like I expect to breathe.

You know what you don’t do? You don’t celebrate things you’re expected to do. Yes, Wisconsin smashed Michigan in humiliating fashion.

Yes, Detroit hasn’t lost a game all year. These things are true and they’re great.

There’s still a lot of work to do, and I don’t pop bottles of champagne unless we’re hanging banners. It’s a young season, and we have a lot of things to still accomplish.

Am I confident? Hell yes, but I’m far from satisfied. Now, let’s get to work.