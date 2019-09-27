PREVIEW: Wisconsin Is Going To Destroy Northwestern On Saturday. It’ll Be A Bloodbath

The Badgers will take the field Saturday in Madison against Northwestern, and the fans in Camp Randall and around America are going to watch a massacre unfold.

My friends, this game isn’t even going to be close. It’s going to be absolutely brutal. Last weekend, my Badgers murdered Michigan to the tune of 35-14. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What we’re going to see Saturday is going to be much worse. What we’re going to see Saturday in Madison might honestly violate multiple parts of the Geneva Convention and the Bill of Rights when it comes to cruel and unusual punishment.

If Northwestern had any brains at all, they’d stay south of the border. Invading Wisconsin to play a football game will only result in their swift and utter destruction at the hands of Paul Chryst, Jonathan Taylor, Jack Coan and the rest of the team.

I almost feel bad for fans of the Northwestern. I really do. They entered the season with the highest hopes in the world after making the B1G title game last season.

Now, they’re 1-2 and primed to be 1-3 once the game comes to a conclusion Saturday. This isn’t a football game, folks.

It’s a public execution to the worst degree. Our backups might be starting by the time we head to the locker room for halftime.

Our run game is borderline pornographic, our passing game has come alive under Jack Coan, Quintez Cephus is making secondaries and defenses pay on a regular basis and Jim Leonard has put together a defense that is simply terrifying.

The Badgers defense comes wave after wave like it’s the beaches of France circa early June 1944. It’s relentless, it’s never ending and it ultimately breaks your back and spirit.

Tune in to ABC at noon EST on Saturday to watch it unfold. It’s going to be biblical.