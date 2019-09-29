‘Illegitimate President’: Hillary Clinton Supports Impeachment, Won’t ‘Accept’ Trump Remaining In Office

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Sunday on CBS that she supported the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and that she won’t accept four more years with him in office.

Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton spoke about their newest book, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” on “CBS Sunday Morning” with Jane Pauley. The interview touched on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 defeat in the presidential election and the House of Representative’s recent decision to launch an official impeachment inquiry into the president. (RELATED: Here Are The Democrats Not In Favor Of Impeachment)

“There should be an impeachment inquiry opened,” Hillary Clinton said Sunday. “And I don’t care who you’re for in the Democratic primary or whether you’re a Republican.”

“When the president of the United States has taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and by that, defend the American people and their interests uses his position to in effect extort a foreign government for his own political purposes, I think that is very much what the founders worried about in high crimes and misdemeanors,” she added.

A whistleblower filed a complaint saying that Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, regarding their respective dealings with the country. The complaint alleged that Trump used his leverage as president to pressure Ukraine, but according to an official transcript of the phone call released Wednesday, no threat was issued by the president.

As for Trump being re-elected, the prospect is a non-starter for Hillary.

“I don’t that or believe that [re-election] will happen. I believe there were many funny things that happed in my election that will not happen again and I’m hoping that both the public and the press understand the way that Trump plays this game,” she said.

The former first lady also discussed how often Trump uses her name in his re-election efforts. She said that the president is “obsessed” with her because of his “guilty conscience,” adding that the 2016 loss “was like losing to a corrupt human tornado.”

“I believe he knows he’s an illegitimate president,” Clinton said. “The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

