Here Are The Democrats Not In Favor Of Impeachment

Twelve House Democrats are still publicly withholding support for an impeachment inquiry despite Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s push for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The twelve House Democrats even include presidential candidate, Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who says she does not believe the transcript of the phone call between Trump and the President of Ukraine was enough to push for impeachment.

“I’m not a lawyer, but I think most people reading through that transcript are not going to find that extremely compelling cause to throw out a president that won an election in 2016,” Gabbard said Wednesday on Hill TV.

“And instead what I think most people will see is, hey, this is another move by Democrats to get rid of Donald Trump, further deepening the already hyper-partisan divides that we have in this country. And that’s really where I’m coming from,” she continued.

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson said he believes trying to impeach Trump based off the transcript would divide the party, adding their needs to support from Republicans in order to impeach a president, Huffington Post reported.

“If anyone thinks a partisan impeachment process would constrain President Trump, they are fooling themselves,” Peterson told the Detroit Lakes Tribune. “Without significant bipartisan support, impeachment proceedings will be a lengthy and divisive action with no resolution.”

Here are the twelve members of Congress:

New York Rep. Anthony Brindisi

South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Maine Rep. Jared Golden

Oklahoma Rep. Kendra Horn

Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind

Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb

Utah Rep. Ben McAdams

Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson

New York Rep. Max Rose

New Mexico Rep. Xochitl Torres Small

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew

Pelosi publicly announced late Tuesday afternoon, “Today I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.” (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Comes Out In Favor Of Impeachment)

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, there are currently 222 Democrats who support impeachment or an impeachment inquiry, compared to the 13 Democrats who don’t support impeachment or impeachment inquiry yet. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base. (RELATED: Top House Republicans Rip Pelosi, Question If She ‘Should Stay In Her Job’ After Ukraine Call Transcript Released)

Many of Pelosi’s Democratic colleagues have continued to push for impeaching Trump, such as Democratic Texas Rep. Al Green, who broke with Pelosi when he vowed to force a vote to impeach Trump in late March. Green, who previously had several bills to impeach Trump overwhelmingly rejected by the House of Representatives, called for a third impeachment vote. Pelosi said impeachment was “just not worth it” in a March interview.