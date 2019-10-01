Demi Lovato Is Reportedly ‘Casually Dating’ ‘Bachelorette’ Star Mike Johnson

Demi Lovato is reportedly back on the dating scene and “casually dating” the “Bachelorette” star Mike Johnson following her tumultuous last year after her near-death overdose.

Reports surfaced over the summer that the 27-year-old singer was being flirty with Johnson on social media. However, sources say “it isn’t anything serious,” per Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

“Now that Demi [Lovato] has had ample time to get her life back on track, particularly from a sobriety perspective, she is broadening her horizons and starting to put herself out there a bit more,” a source close to the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker shared with Us Weekly. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

Johnson, a portfolio manager out of Texas, is best known for when he competed on the hit ABC reality for Hannah Brown.

Sources said the “Sober” hitmaker thinks he’s [Johnson] “funny [and] smart.”

“He makes her laugh and is respectful of her boundaries,” an insider explained. “All of these qualities are very important and intriguing to Demi.”

This after the two made headlines last month after they went out on a date in Los Angeles. Sources told Entertainment Tonight that “everything went well” on the date.

As previously reported, the pop singer had a serious wake-up call about life last summer after she nearly died following a drug overdose. She remained in the hospital for two weeks then immediately went to rehab. Most recently, reports have surfaced that she is doing extremely well and committed to her sobriety.