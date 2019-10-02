Hillary: ‘I Probably Came Off As Too Serious’ In 2016 Election

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday that she “probably came off as too serious” during the 2016 election.

Clinton joined daughter Chelsea Clinton on “The View” to discuss the book they co-authored, “The Book of Gutsy Women,” which was published Oct. 1. The book tells the stories of women who have inspired the Clinton women – “women with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done.”



Hillary Clinton explained that though she is a “fun person,” she “probably came across as too serious” during her 2016 presidential campaign against President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Hillary: ‘I Admire Eleanor Roosevelt’ For How She Handled FDR’s Affair)

“You know, I’m a serious person, but I’m also a fun person,” Clinton told the View, “but I think I probably came across as too serious.”

“I really believed that my job, especially as a woman, and the first woman to go as far as I did, that I had to help people feel good about a woman in the Oval Office, a woman commander in chief. And so I may have over corrected a little bit,” Clinton added. “Because sometimes people say, ‘well why can’t you be like that or why weren’t you like that?'”

WATCH:

